Isle Royale National Park closes second campground due to wolf activity

Isle Royale National Park officials announced Duncan Narrows Campground will be closed from July 13 to 31, with the possibility of an extension if necessary.

This marks the campground's second closure this month, which officials say is due to increased wolf activity caused by improperly stored food.

The park said over the weekend, a wolf or wolves entered a shelter by tearing, scratching and pushing through the screen. They pulled clothing and other items out of the shelter and chewed at a cooler stored improperly in the shelter.

No campers were harmed in the process, and an investigation is ongoing.

The park said their efforts earlier this month to deter wolf activity through a shorter closure and increased hazing — techniques used to condition wolves away from human areas — were ineffective. Park staff says they will continue to monitor the closure and conduct hazing efforts to deter wolves from entering using paintballs, air horns and motion-sensing noise devices.

Last week, the National Park Service announced the closure of tent and group campsites at Three Mile Campground, which is also on Isle Royale National Park, due to increased wolf activity. The hazing efforts taking place there will also be used at Duncan Narrows.

Duncan Narrows Campground is only accessible by water to visitors with boats, kayaks or canoes. The park hopes to reopen Duncan Narrows on Aug. 1, but noted closures could continue.