Isle Royale National Park hiker found "alive and alert" after being missing for a week

A hiker who had been missing since Sept. 5 from Isle Royale National Park on Lake Superior in Michigan has been found, the National Park Service said Saturday afternoon.

Craig Berg was found by backpackers at the park and was reported to be "alive and alert," according to a Facebook post shared by the site.

"Additional information will take time to investigate and share," the post said. "The National Park Service thanks all employees and partners who assisted with the successful search."

Federal officials said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard and agencies from Minnesota and Wisconsin had been working with them to search for Berg.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Berg is 70 years old and from Royal Oak, Michigan.

Isle Royale is a remote island that's only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, federal officials say. It has 165 miles of trails, 36 campgrounds and is open each year from April 16 through Oct. 31.