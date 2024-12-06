Wayne County prosecutors charge Detroit-area man for alleged human trafficking, prostitution operation inside home

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 70-year-old man accused of running a human trafficking and prostitution operation inside his home.

Michael Richard Navoy, 70, of Allen Park, is charged with accepting earnings of a prostitute, human trafficking - forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity, human trafficking - forced labor, using a computer to commit the crime of forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity and keeping a house of prostitution.

Michigan State Police arrested Navoy on Friday, according to a news release.

State police were assisting detectives in Maumee, Ohio, in a human trafficking and prostitution investigation involving Navoy. Police learned that Navoy was operating out of a home he owns in Southgate.

"It is alleged that Defendant Navoy engaged in human trafficking and operating a house of prostitution in Southgate, Michigan," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthyvin in a statement. "As a result of the combined efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies working together, this defendant will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

This comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday that four people were arrested for allegedly being connected to an international human trafficking ring in Metro Detroit.

Authorities executed search warrants at two residences and four alleged illicit massage parlors in Macomb and Wayne counties. Seven to nine women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued from the alleged trafficking ring.

"We want people to understand that this is not a victimless crime," Nessel said. "It's very much a crime that involves people who are victims of some of the most horrendous behavior that you can imagine. These are folks who are kept in these buildings. They're not allowed to leave. They were even taken to gyms just for the purpose of showering and then brought back. They don't have a life; this is their entire life. And it's a terrible way to live."