Inkster tables data center request, company drops development in response

A company that planned to house a data center in Inkster, Michigan, said it will instead change plans and choose another location for its facility.

The Inkster City Council met Monday night, during which it tabled an agenda item and declined to approve the proposed data center, at least for now.

The matter was highly contentious in the community, with residents arriving at Inkster City Hall 90 minutes before the council meeting began and waiting outside to speak during public comment. The residents shared concerns about noise, water use, lighting and potential environmental impact should a vacant warehouse building be converted into a data center.

"No motion was brought forward, and the project was never put to a vote," company representative Robert Kato said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "We respect the Council's process and the concerns of the residents it represents. The project will now proceed in a neighboring municipality."

Kato did not say where the company would be seeking to relocate, but added, "We look forward to working with a community prepared to embrace that future."

Area residents packed the meeting room during the Inkster City Council session on Oct. 19, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Background on Inkster data center plans

The Inkster city council's agenda for Monday night included documentation of an offer from Klever Technology Center of Madison Heights to Sage Fidelis of Inkster for the purchase of property at 27181 Southern St., which is south of US. 12. The purchase offer was $1.1 million for the land and an existing warehouse.

The plans were to convert the currently vacant building into a "micro-data center," according to a report made to the council for the meeting.

The Inkster Planning Department reviewed the special land use application for a proposed data center, which is a permitted use under the existing zoning. The planners told council members that the project would require a public hearing, special land use application approval by the City Council, and then a final site plan to proceed.

The company told city officials this would result in about $75 million investment in private capital and around 90 to 100 jobs in technical, maintenance and security workforces.

The city's planning commission held a special meeting on Oct. 12, during which it recommended a conditional approval of the data center.