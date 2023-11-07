Inkster man sentenced to 35-60 years in prison for murder of Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson

(CBS DETROIT) - Jamere Mykel Miller, a 36-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Miller, from Inkster, was sentenced on one count of second-degree murder.

He pleaded guilty on Oct. 10. Under the plea agreement, the first-degree murder and felony murder charges were dismissed, as well as one count of carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm.

Prosecutors say Miller fatally shot Wilson, 29, on the morning of May 13 as she was leaving her job at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Officials say Miller disguised himself with a wig, hat, and glasses and waited for Wilson to get in her car before going to the back passenger side of the vehicle and firing multiple shots.

He then got in the driver's seat of the car and fled the scene.

Wilson's body was found hours later in the trunk of her car in Novi. Prosecutors say she was reportedly ending their relationship at the time of her death.

Miller turned himself in the next day, on May 14.