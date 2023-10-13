Inkster man pleads guilty in death of Detroit nurse

(CBS DETROIT) - A man charged with kidnapping and killing a Detroit nurse has pleaded guilty this week.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that Jamere Miller, 36, of Inkster, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Partice Wilson, of Redford.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. Those charges will be dismissed on the day of sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Prosecutors say Miller fatally shot Wilson on May 13 as she was getting her car after work at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Officials say Miller disguised himself with a wig, hat, and glasses and waited for Wilson to get in her car before going to the passenger side of the vehicle.

He then got in the car and fled the scene.

Wilson's body was found hours later in the trunk of her car in Novi. Prosecutors say she was reportedly ending their relationship at the time of her death.

Miller turned himself in on May 14.