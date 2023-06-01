Inkster man charged in murder of Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jamere Mykel Miller, 36, of Inkster, has been charged in the murder of Patrice Wilson, 29, of Redford.

Miller has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearm.

Wilson worked as a nurse at Detroit Receiving Hospital in the 4200 block of St. Antoine St. At about 7:53 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, Miller went to the hospital and disguised himself with a wig, hat and glasses. He waited for Wilson to walk to her car after she got off work.

According to the prosecutor's office, Miller got into the back passenger seat of Wilson's vehicle and shot at her multiple times, killing her.

Miller then got into the driver's seat of Wilson's vehicle and left the scene.

Detroit police investigated the incident and discovered evidence in Inkster, Garden City and Novi. At 2:19 p.m. that same day, Wilson's body was found inside her car at a location in Novi.

Miller turned himself in the next day, on Sunday, May 14.

"A hard working and dedicated nurse that was simply trying to live her life and end a relationship was murdered. It is alleged that the defendant would not let her go. The most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "People were outraged when she was seen being forcibly taken from her job at the end of her shift. But this is what domestic violence looks like. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant was responsible for her death and the other crimes that we have charged today."

Miller was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on June 1.