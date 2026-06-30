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Injury crash closes eastbound I-96 near Telegraph Road in Wayne County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A crash along Interstate 96 in Wayne County shut down all eastbound lanes of the freeway in that area on Tuesday afternoon. 

There are injuries as a result of the crash, Michigan State Police said. 

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on eastbound 96 near Telegraph Road (Exit 179), Michigan State Police said. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Beech Daly Road (Exit 178). 

Eastbound lanes at that location remained closed at 2:05 p.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. 

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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