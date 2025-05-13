Michigan sheriff says reckless driving is now a "public health crisis"

A Michigan sheriff complained in a social media video that reckless driving has become a "public health crisis" in his Lansing-area community.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth had a stern look on his face during the four-minute video clip posted to Facebook, relating statistics on how many 911 calls that Ingham County receives about reckless driving and the severity of some of the crashes on its highways.

By 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, his video — titled "Safe Driving Press Release" and posted at 3 p.m. Monday — already had more than 100 comments, 150 shares and 18,000 views.

"I know very little about public health, and I am in no way shape or form a doc. But I do know this: aggressive driving is a public health crisis. It's not a clinical diagnosis. But I think any will agree when I say there's no doubt it feels like a disease that is becoming more and more contagious," he said. "Many say they have never seen it this bad."

Wriggelsworth said he appreciates the tips from the public, even though the chances of catching reckless drivers in the act might be low. Motorists tend to slow down once they realize a police patrol car is nearby, he said. To address that situation, deputies are strategic about where they can be seen.

More motorists taking the effort to set a good example would go a long way to alleviate the situation, he said, citing problems such as drivers waiting until lanes are closed to merge when the directions were given a mile or more ahead of time.

"You can't complain about the damned roads and then be upset when they're being fixed," he said about the construction zones.

Other recurring issues include passing a school bus at a bus stop, using hand-held cell phones while driving, and getting behind the wheel while drunk or high.

"Here's an idea: How about these people just care a little bit more around the others around them?"