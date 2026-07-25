Individual hit by vehicle while walking on I-696 in Macomb County, Michigan State Police say

An individual is seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle while on Interstate 696 in Macomb County, Michigan, on Friday night.

The Michigan State Police said it responded to the collision on the westbound side of I-696, near Mound Road, around 7:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the individual was standing on a shoulder of the interstate before "entering the travel lanes," where they were struck by the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital, where they were in critical condition on Friday night.

The state law enforcement agency is investigating the incident.