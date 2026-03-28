Individual found dead in creek in Livonia, police say; investigation ongoing

Police in Livonia, Michigan, are investigating after an individual was found dead in a creek on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Hines Drive near Levan Road around 6:13 p.m. after someone reported a body had been found in the creek. Police said they found the individual, who was partially submerged in the water.

Investigators said the individual appears to be a man. They were wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and black shoes when police found them.

Anyone who has information that could help identify the individual is asked to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2340.