Independent investigation into Oxford school shooting to be released on Oct. 30

(CBS DETROIT) - A firm hired to investigate the shooting at Oxford High School says it will release its report next week.

On Thursday, Guidepost Solutions said the independent investigation report will be released to the school board, district and the community on Oct. 30 through the website Oxfordresponse.com. The investigation team will also be in Oxford to discuss the findings at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Questions can be submitted by Nov. 2 by emailing oxford@guidepostsolutions.com.

The firm, which was hired back in 2022, says the meeting will be held at a non-school location and to be determined at a later time.

In May, the firm released its report on safety and threat assessment at the high school.

Among those findings, the firm says administrators performed 300% more searches than other schools of the same size, and it recommends that they resume lockdown drills, something the school has not done since the shooting.

Four students were killed, and seven others were injured in the mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter, who was a student at the high school, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. A judge ruled last month that the teen could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been in jail since December 2021. Earlier this month, the Crumbleys requested permission to attend their son's Dec. 8 sentencing.

Their trial date is set for Jan. 23, 2024.