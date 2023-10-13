Crumbley parents ask to attend son's sentencing in Oxford school shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - James and Jennifer Crumbley have requested permission to attend their son's sentencing in the Oxford High School shooting that took the lives of four students in 2021.

According to court documents, the Crumbley parents, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, have been in jail since December 2021 and haven't had any contact with their son.

In the request, the Crumbley's attorneys say that their attendance would not display a lack of concern for the victims.

"Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley's concern for their son should be in no way perceived as "selfish" or a lack of compassion and concern about what happened to the shooter's victims, the community, and all who have been affected by the awful tragedy on November 30, 2021, although the prosecution's response to the previous request to attend the Miller hearing itself was met with those criticisms," said attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

In addition, the attorneys claim that attending a hearing like this would be important for any parent.

"Understandably, this hearing is of paramount importance, and would be to any parent, no matter what their child has done," said Smith and Lehman.

James and Jennifer also asked to attend their son's Miller hearing, but that request was denied.

The teen pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism, and following a Miller hearing, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe announced the shooter can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.

James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial date is Jan. 23, 2024.