Man attempts to enter U.S. illegally by kayak near Port Huron, authorities say

An Italian citizen was arrested on June 1 after he crossed the international border into the United States from Canada by kayak, the U.S. Border Patrol, Detroit Sector, said.

He was found and arrested by the border patrol's Marysville Station agents near Port Huron, Michigan.

The man has been charged with immigration without an immigrant visa and illegal entry of an alien, the federal agency said. He had previously been denied entry to the U.S. due to prior visa overstays.

The man also has a history of misdemeanor charges in Florida, including a conviction for fraud.

He will be deported from the U.S., the border patrol said.