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Man attempts to enter U.S. illegally by kayak near Port Huron, authorities say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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An Italian citizen was arrested on June 1 after he crossed the international border into the United States from Canada by kayak, the U.S. Border Patrol, Detroit Sector, said. 

He was found and arrested by the border patrol's Marysville Station agents near Port Huron, Michigan. 

The man has been charged with immigration without an immigrant visa and illegal entry of an alien, the federal agency said. He had previously been denied entry to the U.S. due to prior visa overstays.

The man also has a history of misdemeanor charges in Florida, including a conviction for fraud. 

He will be deported from the U.S., the border patrol said. 

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