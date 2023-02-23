Ice storm on Wednesday impacts Michigan drivers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan drivers braved the roads during Wednesday's ice storm.

"It's horrible out here, it's like an ice-skating rink," said driver, James Lee. "It's raining, it's snowing, it's sleeting. I mean name it, it's out here."

Gas station employee Nicole Scott said people were pouring into her gas station all day to buy salt and wiper fluid.

"They are so panicking out there. And I'm just trying to figure out why it be so frantic. It's Michigan," Scott said.

If anyone is used to Michigan's winters, it's salt truck driver Dan Jamieson. He said while this has been a light snow year, trucks have been busy salting for icy roads.

"It seems like it's coming in big waves, but then it melts right away so people don't realize that yes it has been a normal year," said Jamieson.