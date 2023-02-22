Oakland County road crews set to salt 3,000 miles of road in Wednesday's ice storm

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County road crews will be covering more than 3,000 miles of road, getting salt on pavements to make your commute more safe.

Wednesday's ice storm is keeping salt truck drivers busy around the clock.

Although 106 trucks are out clearing roads, officials are stressing drivers to not totally depend on the salt.

They say it's more important to keep a distance and take it slow.

"We've had some ice in parts of Southfield, we've had some ice in the western part of the county," said Road Commission for Oakland County senior communications manager Craig Bryson. "Safety dictates, we are aware where the traffic is the heaviest and moving the fastest. We will not be in subdivisions, except maybe some real big hills and curves where there's a potential for problems."

Trucks will be focusing on major streets and highways not residential areas.

Drivers should keep in mind if it's under four inches of snow, side streets and back roads won't get the same attention, so commuters are encouraged to take extra caution in those areas.