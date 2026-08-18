Huron Valley Schools district uses bus app, scan cards to ensure student safety

As the start of the school year approaches, Huron Valley Schools in Oakland County, Michigan, is reminding parents and students who utilize the bus system to be prepared.

For the second year, the school district is bringing back its BusRight application.

CBS Detroit

"Overall, our parents love it. They're able to see where the bus is, how far away it is from their stop, it gives them real-time updates," said Transportation Director Belinda Tallent.

Tallent says the program serves as security for families.

When students get on and off the bus, they scan their designated card. It then notifies parents on the app so they can track their child's location.

"It lets parents know their kids are getting to school on time, whether or not they're actually getting off at school and not someplace else, and also holds us accountable so parents can see every day we're getting your kids to school on time," Tallent stated. "Safety and security of our students is always our first concern, so being able to know when the students get on the bus, where they get off, where they get on, if they get on the wrong bus or the wrong stop, we're always able to track where they should be and where they are.

CBS Detroit

This school year, Tallent tells CBS News Detroit that 4,000 students, grades pre-K through 12, will use these scan cards daily.

"It's usually attached to their backpack, it can be in the back of their phone," said Tallent.

The same card is used year after year. If misplaced, students can still ride the bus and may request a replacement card for $15.

"We're not going to leave a student stranded anywhere. The driver can put them on manually," said Tallent.

For Milford mom of two, Amy Murphy, this app provides peace of mind.

CBS Detroit

"We not only knew they were on the bus safely, but we knew where the bus was, if we need to check on it. It was so helpful to know how close it was, especially on a rainy day or snowy day," said Murphy.

It's a resource that Murphy says she's grateful the district introduced.

"As a parent, I knew my child was on the bus and safe and on their way to school," Murphy said.

The district is reminding parents to download the BusRight app downloaded and to make sure kids have their scan cards ready to go before the school year starts on Aug. 31.