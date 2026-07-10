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Huron Township boy, 13, struck, killed by vehicle while riding bike, police say

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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A 13-year-old Huron Township boy died Thursday night after he was struck by a car while riding a bike, police said. 

Police and medics responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to the 18000 block of Huron River Drive in Huron Township for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. 

When police responded, they found a 13-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, the boy died at the scene, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old also from Huron Township, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities. 

An investigation is ongoing, but police say they do not believe that alcohol or any other impairment was a factor in the crash. 

"The young man we lost last night will never be forgotten. He was well-liked by the students he went to school with. Our prayers go out to his family," Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety, said in a statement. 

"At this time, we are not releasing his name. We will give the family time to grieve, and should they wish, we will be honored to tell everyone more about him when the time is right. We also pray for the young driver whose life changed last night. This was a tragedy for so many."   

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