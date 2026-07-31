Huntington Woods police investigate antisemitic pamphlets found in multiple neighborhoods

An investigation is underway in Huntington Woods, Michigan, after police say they received reports of antisemitic pamphlets found throughout several neighborhoods in the city.

According to the Jewish Federation of Detroit, this isn't the only community that's been a target.

"The pamphlets are one of three, four, five different types, and they're all spewing the same generalization," said Jewish Federation of Detroit CEO Steven Ingber.

In the past month, Ingber says flyers filled with what he and police call antisemitic rhetoric have been discovered in a handful of communities throughout Metro Detroit.

"Over the last six to eight weeks, probably about four or five different times at four or five different cities: Oak Park, Southfield, Huntington Woods, Berkley. Someone is just driving by and putting them on people's lawns or in people's mailboxes," Ingber said.

The latest occurrence took place in Huntington Woods. Police say that on Wednesday, they received reports of these pamphlets being found in various neighborhoods.

It's the second time the police department has told CBS News Detroit that it's happened in recent weeks.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are urging the public to provide surveillance videos and pledge their commitment to keeping the community safe.

The city of Oak Park was also targeted with this rhetoric on Wednesday, stating that they strongly condemn this type of hate and that discrimination will not be tolerated.

Ingber described what's printed on these handouts.

"I mean, it's just disgusting. Basically, dehumanizing Jews, dehumanizing the state of Israel, filled with antisemitic rhetoric, Nazi paraphernalia, just terrible things said about Jewish people," said Ingber.

Ingber tells CBS News Detroit that those behind these recurring incidents should be held accountable.

"We're not going to cower; we're not going to stop what we're doing. We have to start calling out hate when we see it. We as a society have a problem. This is not a Jewish problem. This is a societal problem. We gotta dial down the vitriol, dial down the hate, the blame," Ingber said.

All incidents in affected communities remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.