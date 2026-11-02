How to find your polling place for the 2026 Michigan midterm election

Michigan's 2026 midterm Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here is everything you need to know about finding your polling place and what to expect at the polling location.

Where to vote in the 2026 Michigan midterm election?

To find your polling place, check your polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center under the 'Search for your polling locations' section.

Voters wanting to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, are asked to go to their assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

At each polling place, election inspectors are available to assist voters and run elections.

Can you vote in a different Michigan polling place?

Your polling location depends on your address and voter registration.



Before visiting a polling place, voters are asked to look up their polling place location to ensure it has not moved and check their registration status to ensure it is current.

Do you need a photo ID to vote in Michigan?

Voters are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot.

Voters who do possess a photo ID are asked to ensure it is current and to bring it to the polls.

Acceptable forms of photo ID include the following:

Driver's license or state ID card issued by Michigan or another state

Federal, state, county or local government-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Military photo ID card

Educational institution ID

Tribal photo ID card

Local or county-issued government ID

Concealed pistol license

Can you bring an interpreter to the polling place?

Voters may bring an interpreter if they need assistance to vote in a language other than English.

This person cannot be your employer, an agent of your employer or an agent or officer of your labor union.

Can you bring campaign materials, clothes or accessories to the polling place?

Voters are asked not to wear campaign clothes or accessories or to carry campaign flyers into or within 100 feet of a polling place, but are allowed to bring a voter information guide or pamphlet.

Voters are also asked not to take photos within the voting area, but may take a selfie outside it.