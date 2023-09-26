UAW strike 2023: Here's what to know as Biden lands in Michigan, heads to the picket line

Biden lands in Michigan to join UAW members on the picket line

Biden lands in Michigan to join UAW members on the picket line

Biden lands in Michigan to join UAW members on the picket line

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden is heading to the picket line Tuesday to join autoworkers in Michigan as they enter day 12 of striking against the Big Three automakers.

Biden arrived in Michigan today, Tuesday, Sept. 26, to join UAW members on the picket line and show his support for them.

President Joe Biden arrives at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to join striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. Evan Vucci / AP

He landed and was first greeted by UAW President Shawn Fain, along with U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit and Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The president then headed to Van Buren Township to join autoworkers on the picket line.

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren Township, Mich. Evan Vucci / AP

The president, who calls himself the most pro-union president, said last week that union members deserve a "fair share" of the automakers' earnings.

He arrives one day before former President Donald Trump arrives in Michigan.

Biden announced his trip shortly after Trump did, which caused Trump to accuse Biden of only visiting the autoworkers because he had planned to.

"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them," Trump said in a social media post. "If the UAW 'leadership' doesn't ENDORSE me, and if I don't win the Election, the Autoworkers are 'toast'..."

Trump will skip the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday to give a speech to union members.

UAW strike expands to 41 locations

UAW members walked out on Sept. 15 after the union and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis failed to reach an agreement before contracts expired.

The strike initially affected one plant at each of the three automakers but has since expanded to 38 additional locations across 20 states.

The strike expansion was targeted at General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities, as UAW President Shawn Fain said negotiations with Ford had made serious progress.

No agreements have been reached yet.

Among the union's demands are a 36% pay increase, a four-day work week and cost-of-living adjustments.

Today, experts joined CBS New Detroit to talk about work stoppages in the United States and the whole discussion can be watched here:

They also discussed the latest on the UAW strike, and that discussion can be watched here:

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.