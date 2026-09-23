Here's how Michigan schools rank in the 2027 Best National Universities

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2027 Best National Universities rankings, and some of Michigan's largest schools have dropped in the rankings since last year.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, which ranks No. 1 in the state, has dropped from No. 20 nationally last year to No. 25 in the 2027 rankings. Ranking No. 2 in the state, Michigan State University has dropped from No. 64 in 2026 to No. 69 in the 2027 rankings.

U.S. News & World Report's annual college rankings include a comparison of more than 1,700 colleges and universities using up to 17 measures of academic quality and graduate success. The publication says that rank changes could reflect normal data fluctuations rather than shifts in quality.

The University of Michigan received a U.S. News overall score of 84 out of 100 and ranks No. 3 among public schools nationally and in the top ranks for many of its programs, including No. 2 in marketing and learning communities.

Michigan State University ranks No. 2 nationally in its supply chain management/logistics program and received a U.S. News overall score of 69 out of 100.

In the 2027 national rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a score of 100, Princeton University (99) and Harvard University (96) rank No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

How Michigan's universities rank among each other