Horse killed in auto accident on west side of Detroit, police say

A horse is dead after an auto accident on Detroit's west side early Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the accident in the area of Evergreen Road and Lyndon Street at 1 a.m. Police say the horse was involved, though they have yet to disclose how.

Other details regarding the accident weren't immediately known.

The intersection of Evergreen Road and Lyndon Street is near Stoepel No. 1 Park

This is a developing story.