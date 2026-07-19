Detroit nonprofit rebounds from theft of 400 pairs of shoes with help from the community

A Detroit nonprofit's annual summer celebration was in jeopardy after 400 pairs of shoes were stolen from its warehouse. Thanks to the community, Hoopfest was able to move forward.

Day three of NW Goldberg Cares' Hoopfest started with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Curtis Jones Park.

"I love Hoopfest. I like seeing the happy people, and some people don't have this every day, and I'm glad that they can have it, at least this summer and all the other summers," Detroit resident Addison Washington, 9, said.

The event is something the children in the neighborhood have been looking forward to for the past four years.

"I like that I get to come here with my friends and my family, and that I get new shoes every year," Avery Ponders of Detroit said.

From the entertainment on the basketball court to the barbershop pop-up, everything is free.

"I think, for so long, this community hasn't had someone to give back and just show them love and appreciation for free. Enjoy yourself, eat, get something to eat, drink, everything, enjoy the festivities. I think it's much needed for the community," Devon Larkin, a parent, said.

More than a week ago, the nonprofit made headlines after 400 pairs of name-brand custom sneakers intended for a giveaway were stolen.

"It just was sad, man, to know that they do so much for the community and they give back so much. Why would you come take something that is going to the children?" Larkin said.

Thanks to donations from the community and sponsors, the organization secured the amount needed to reach its goal of handing out 1,000 pairs of shoes.

Dozens of shoe boxes are stacked on two tables during Hoopfest in Detroit, Michigan, on July 19, 2026. The items were later given away to people in need. CBS News Detroit

"That was the number we had set in mind, and we're going to hit that number. We're so thankful to the Detroit community. We were able to secure enough shoes to still continue this event and that's what we're most proud of," Brandon Daniels, treasurer for NW Goldberg Cares, said.

Whether it's on the basketball court or off, students can start the school year feeling ready and confident.

"I am looking forward to a new pair of shoes. It's going to be really great and I'm super excited," Washington said.