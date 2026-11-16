A 68-year-old Holly, Michigan, man has died following a barn fire on Monday in Rose Township.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the fire at about 1:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of Milford Road. MSP says the man was trapped inside the barn, which was engulfed in flames. The flames prevented crews from entering the barn.

The North Oakland County Fire Authority was able to extinguish the fire, and authorities located the man dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MSP did not release any additional information at this time.