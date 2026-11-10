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Motown Museum set to reopen public tours at Hitsville U.S.A. in December

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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The historic birthplace of Detroit's Motown Records, known as Hitsville U.S.A., will reopen for public tours on Dec. 17. 

The home at 2468 W. Grand Boulevard will be available for tours from Tuesday through Sunday, except for holidays. This site is where Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, which featured now-legendary artists such as The Supremes and Marvin Gaye. 

Famous Motown Museum Blue Building and Sign
The Hitsville U.S.A. building at Detroit's Motown Museum, as seen on April 22, 2025. IVAN KOKOULIN / GummyBone / Getty Images

Tours have been on hold since January 2026 to allow for updates and preservation efforts to the site. An expansion to the museum complex, known as the Motown Experience, will open in September 2027. 

"There is nothing quite like seeing guests step through the doors of Hitsville U.S.A., and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back," said Robin Terry, Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum. "Every detail of our renovation has been guided by a deep responsibility to preserve the authenticity and spirit of this extraordinary place for generations to come." 

New additions include a second-floor gallery showcasing Detroit's culture as the Motown sound made its impact. 

The tour takes about an hour, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made in advance. Parking can be located via the Park Detroit App. 

The Motown Museum was founded in 1985. 

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