The Detroit Lions are once again meeting the Chicago Bears at Ford Field for their highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup.

The game marks the 21st time the two teams square off on the holiday. The winner of the Thanksgiving Day game would typically enjoy a celebratory turkey.

History of Lions game on Thanksgiving

George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth Spartans in 1934 and moved them to Detroit, renaming them the Lions. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Richards developed the idea of a Thanksgiving Day game that same year to boost ticket sales and attendance.

Richards owned radio stations in the Detroit area and arranged a national broadcast of the game.

The Lions played their first Thanksgiving game on Nov. 29, 1934, against the Bears, losing 19-16. Despite the loss, the game helped shape the tradition of NFL games on the holiday, later including other teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago Bears Walter Payton (34) breaks around right and as Detroit Lions James Hunter (28) gives chase in the Thanksgiving Day NFL contest in the Pontiac Silverdome, Thursday, Nov. 24, 1977. Chicago won the game, 31-14. (AP Photo) Anonymous / AP

Prior to the 1934 game, the number of fans attending did not exceed 15,000. On Thanksgiving Day, roughly 26,000 people attended.

Since then, the Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year, except from 1939 to 1944 due to World War II. Today, the game has become one of the most anticipated in the franchise and includes halftime shows that are now being produced by rapper Eminem.

How many times have Lions beaten Bears on Thanksgiving?

Of the last 20 matchups against the Bears on Thanksgiving, the Lions have won nine times. Detroit last won in 2024; that season ended with a 15-2 record. The Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record.

After losing to the Bears in 1934, the Lions won back-to-back Thanksgiving games in 1935 and 1936. The Lions won their next Thanksgiving game against the Bears in 1938. Over time, Detroit began playing other teams on that holiday.

The Lions didn't play the Bears on Thanksgiving for nearly 10 years, until 1947, but were defeated. The next time Detroit beat Chicago was in 1970 at the Pontiac Silverdome. The Lions won in 1991, but lost two years later in 1993.

Detroit would go on to win three games against the Bears in 1997, 1999 and 2014, and would not win again until 2024.

Lions-Bears Thanksgiving matchups:

Nov. 29, 1934: (Lions: 16, Bears: 19) Nov. 28, 1935: (Lions: 14, Bears: 2) Nov. 26, 1936: (Lions: 13, Bears: 7) Nov. 25, 1937: (Lions: 0, Bears: 13) Nov. 24, 1938: (Lions: 14, Bears: 7) Nov. 27, 1947: (Lions: 14, Bears: 34) Nov. 24, 1949: (Lions: 7, Bears: 28) Nov. 26, 1964: (Lions: 24, Bears: 27) Nov. 24, 1977: (Lions: 14, Bears: 31) Nov. 22, 1979: (Lions: 20, Bears: 0) Nov. 27, 1980: (Lions: 17, Bears: 23 OT) Nov. 28, 1991: (Lions: 16, Bears: 6) Nov. 25, 1993: (Lions: 6, Bears: 10) Nov. 27, 1997: (Lions: 55, Bears: 20) Nov. 25, 1999: (Lions: 21, Bears: 17) Nov. 27, 2014: (Lions: 34, Bears: 17) Nov. 22, 2018: (Lions: 16, Bears: 23) Nov. 28, 2019: (Lions: 20, Bears: 24) Nov. 25, 2021: (Lions: 14, Bears: 16) Nov. 28, 2024: (Lions: 23, Bears: 20)

This year's matchup comes as both the Lions and Bears have an 8-2 record. Detroit currently holds the No. 1 spot in the NFC North, with the Bears second. It's also the first Thanksgiving game in which the Lions will play a team led by former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson became the Bears' head coach ahead of the 2025 season, but the Lions played the Packers on Thanksgiving that year.