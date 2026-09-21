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Police say human remains found at Michigan construction site are likely "historical"

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Michigan State Police say human remains found at a construction site in western Michigan are likely "historical in nature." 

The remains were found around 1:30 p.m. Monday on the 7300 block of Croton Hardy Drive in Newayo County as construction crews were working on the foundation of a new residence. 

Police said the Western Michigan University Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the remains for further examination.

According to police, there is currently no indication of foul play.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the age and origin of the remains. 

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