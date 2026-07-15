Historic birth of baby gorilla girl at Detroit Zoo

Sunday, July 12, was a special day at the Detroit Zoo as it welcomed the birth of a baby female western lowland gorilla, the second gorilla birth in the zoo's 98-year history.

The infant was born to first-time mom Tulivu and father Mshindi, making it the sixth gorilla to call the Zoo home. The Detroit Zoo's last gorilla birth, which yielded Motema in August 2024, was also fathered by Mshindi.

Mike Murray, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society, celebrated the birth's significance.

Detroit Zoo

"To have a second gorilla born here at the Zoo, and be a half-sibling to Motema, is incredibly meaningful for our team and for this critically endangered species," Murray said. "Every birth in an accredited zoo helps strengthen the conservation story for gorillas. This is the result of years of careful, coordinated work, and I am so proud of our entire team who worked tirelessly along the way to make this happen."

The zoo said the parents and newborn are doing well, and that Tulivu and her baby will be closely monitored over the coming days and weeks.

While the Great Apes of Harambee building is currently open, the Zoo said Tulivu and her baby have access to behind-the-scenes areas and may not always be visible to guests as they settle in.

"When guests will be able to see the baby depends on Tulivu and what she needs as a first-time mom," Murray said. "We want to keep things calm and quiet so mom, baby and the rest of the troop have time to bond and get comfortable, and they'll have full access to their habitat once our animal care team feels they're ready."