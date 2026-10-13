100-year-old Ann Arbor home saved from significant losses after fire spreads past garage

Firefighters say they saved a 100-year-old home and its contents "valued at several million dollars" after a fire threatened the house in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said it got a call at 8:21 a.m. Monday from the 400 block of Highland Road, in the Geddes and Hill area. On arrival, first responders learned a fire had begun in an attached garage and was moving into the second floor of the home.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Highland Road in Ann Arbor on Oct. 12, 2026. Ann Arbor Fire Department



Both the occupants and their cat got out safely, the department said. One firefighter was evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion.

The home, which is over 5,200 square feet, includes the original structure built in 1926 and an addition that was built about 60 years ago, the department said. Both sections featured Tudor-style architecture with steeply pitched roofs, extensive concealed spaces and plaster walls that were reinforced with metal mesh.

"These construction features allowed the fire to spread through multiple wall and attic voids, making access and extinguishment exceptionally labor-intensive," the department said.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Highland Road in Ann Arbor on Oct. 12, 2026. Ann Arbor Fire Department



Agencies that were on scene included Huron Valley Ambulance, Ann Arbor Police Department and HART Huron Valley. Agencies that provided backup service in the city while Ann Arbor Fire Department was on this call included Saline Area Fire Authority, Superior Township Fire Department and Dexter Area Fire Department.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

