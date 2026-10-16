Rep. Hillary Scholten says threatening letter with "white powder" sent to Grand Rapids office

Michigan Congresswoman Hillary Scholten says a threatening letter that contained "unidentified white powder" was sent to her Grand Rapids office on Friday. Scholten says the letter claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

According to Scholten, the letter made "a direct and specific reference to an impending 'civil war' beginning after the election." Grand Rapids police and the FBI responded immediately.

Similar letters were sent to other congressional offices across the country, the congresswoman said. CBS News reported on Friday that at least Democratic Senate offices and one House member's office received letters. At least two Senate Republicans were also sent letters.

"My first thoughts today are with my staff who opened the mail and the first responders on the scene. Everyone is safe," Scholten said in a statement. "The people who work in congressional offices are public servants. They work every day to help constituents and serve their communities. No one should ever feel unsafe doing that work. I'm thankful to law enforcement for their professionalism, and I'm proud of my team for staying calm and looking out for one another."

Scholten called for the DSA to condemn the threats and said that "regardless of party or origin, extremism must be rejected, condemned, and removed from our political discourse."

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the DSA said, "Yesterday, we learned that envelopes containing unknown substances were sent to various addresses across the country, with the listed return address 75 Maiden Lane #505 in New York City, formerly a DSA office. DSA hasn't occupied this address in more than a decade. Needless to say, we are not involved with these letters, and we were glad to learn no one was harmed.

"We condemn all threats and violence, including when directed at political leaders, regardless of party or political views. We will cooperate with authorities to support their investigations in this incident, as appropriate."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Grand Rapids police and the FBI for comment and is awaiting a response.