Rep. Hillary Scholten fights against Paul Hudson to keep 3rd Congressional District seat in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan voters will decide on Tuesday whether incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Hillary Scholten will keep the 3rd Congressional District, which has historically been GOP-controlled, or if Republican attorney Paul Hudson will reclaim the seat for the party.

Scholten ran in 2020 but was unsuccessful, losing to Republican Peter Meijer. She ran again in 2022, defeating John Gibbs, who ousted Meijer in the primary election. Gibbs had criticized Meijer for being one of 10 House Republicans to support the impeachment of former president Donald Trump after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Scholten's prospects improved in that election after an independent panel redrew Michigan's House district map following the 2020 census. The newly redrawn district includes parts of Kent and Ottawa counties and Democratic-leaning Muskegon County. It is anchored by Grand Rapids, the state's second-largest city, which hasn't had a Democratic representative since the mid-1970s.

She became the first woman to represent the 3rd District.

In July 2024, Scholten called for President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential election after his health was called into question following his debate with former President Donald Trump. She was the first Michigan Democratic member of Congress to call for Mr. Biden to end his reelection campaign.

The candidates

Before she was elected, Scholten earned her law degree from the University of Maryland Thurgood Marshall School of Law. She clerked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and worked for the Department of Justice under the Obama administration.

Scholten defeated challenger Al-Shatel in the August primary.

Hudson is a partner at Miller Canfield and chair of the firm's appeals group. He earned his law degree at Georgetown University Law Center and clerked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court in 2022.

Hudson won against businessman Michael Markey Jr. in the 2024 primary election.

Key Issues

Since taking office, Scholten has emphasized preserving abortion rights and reducing health care costs. The congresswoman also supports affordable colleges and expanding apprenticeship and skilled trade programs.

Other key issues for Scholten include reducing climate change, opposing efforts to raise the retirement age, advocating for a fair share of road funding for Michigan from the federal government and expanding early voting nationwide. Scholten also advocates for universal background checks, safe storage laws and red flag laws. When it comes to jobs and the economy, Scholten pushed for support in Michigan's semiconductor manufacturing, investing in infrastructure, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and energy, and fighting for fair wages.

Hudson says his focus is on inflation and government spending and would support bills like the GOP-led Limit, Save, Grow Act. The bill, which was passed by House Republicans in 2023, would have lifted the debt ceiling in 2024 but slashed federal spending. Hudson says he would support extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Regarding education, Hudson proposed utilizing data-backed curricula, providing more educational opportunities and making public schools accountable to parents. He also proposed continued investments in vocational training. His focus on jobs includes investing in Michigan businesses and cutting red tape. Hudson says he supports the Lower Cost, More Transparency Act, securing the border and the military.