70-year-old man drowns after falling off a dock and into Duck Lake, sheriff says

A 70-year-old man died after falling from a dock into the water on Tuesday while cleaning his boat, local authorities said.

Byron Felix Carter, of Highland Township, was on his dock cleaning his boat when he fell into the water, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Carter's wife witnessed him fall and called for help after she did not see him resurface, police say.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputees, the Highland Township Fire Department, and members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team were dispatched at approximately 8:47 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramada Drive after receiving a report that a man had fallen from a dock and had not resurfaced.

Deputies and Highland Township Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene to find Carter submerged in the water between the dock and his boat, authorities say.

Fire personnel entered the water, removed Carter, and brought him to shore, where deputies, firefighters and paramedics immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures.

Carter was pronounced dead after being transported to Huron Valley Hospital, police say.

Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office responded and took custody of Carter, performed an autopsy, and determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.