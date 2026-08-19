Watch CBS News
Local News

70-year-old man drowns after falling off a dock and into Duck Lake, sheriff says

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
Read Full Bio
Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A 70-year-old man died after falling from a dock into the water on Tuesday while cleaning his boat, local authorities said. 

Byron Felix Carter, of Highland Township, was on his dock cleaning his boat when he fell into the water, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Carter's wife witnessed him fall and called for help after she did not see him resurface, police say.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputees, the Highland Township Fire Department, and members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team were dispatched at approximately 8:47 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramada Drive after receiving a report that a man had fallen from a dock and had not resurfaced.

Deputies and Highland Township Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene to find Carter submerged in the water between the dock and his boat, authorities say.

Fire personnel entered the water, removed Carter, and brought him to shore, where deputies, firefighters and paramedics immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures.

Carter was pronounced dead after being transported to Huron Valley Hospital, police say.

Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office responded and took custody of Carter, performed an autopsy, and determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue