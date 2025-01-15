Highland Park man charged in crash that killed Wayne State employee

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories

Pontiac businessman found shot to death, confirmation hearings continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Highland Park man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a Wayne State University employee.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the area of Woodward and Warren avenues. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Sharif AliDinar, 42, of Detroit, on the grass unresponsive and suffering from a head injury, according to officials. AliDinar, who was a financial aid officer at Wayne State, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antoine Lamar Bradley, 31, of Highland Park, is accused of driving recklessly and speeding northbound on Woodward Avenue when he ignored a traffic signal and struck AliDinar, killing him.

Bradley is charged with one count of reckless driving causing death. He was arraigned on Jan. 11 and issued a $50,000 bond.

Bradley is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 21. He has a preliminary examination on Jan. 28.