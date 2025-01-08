Wayne State University employee fatally struck by vehicle while walking in Detroit

Police continue to search for missing Warren woman, Red Wings win 5th straight and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne State University employee has died after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Detroit Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8:41 a.m. in the area of Woodward and Warren avenues.

Detroit police say two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the cars hit the employee. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

The university says it is offering counseling and psychological services for staff. Services are also available to students.

"We are connecting with our colleague's loved ones, with whom we are sharing our heartfelt condolences. Please continue to support and care for one another across our community during this difficult time," university President Kimberly Espy said in a statement.