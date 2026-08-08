High-speed crash on Detroit's east side leaves 3 injured, Michigan State Police say

Three people are injured after a high-speed crash on Interstate 94 in Detroit on Friday night.

According to the Michigan State Police, a motorist was driving more than 100 mph on the interstate, near Harper Avenue, before losing control of their vehicle. It then left the roadway.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:45 p.m. The state agency said three people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries and the driver was given a citation.

Officials have yet to disclose further details about the incident.

"This crash is a reminder that excessive speed can have serious consequences," the Michigan State Police said in a social media post about the incident. "Slow down, obey the speed limit, and help keep Michigan's roads safe."

According to the state agency, there were 290,221 crashes in Michigan in 2025, up 0.5% from the 280,880 recorded in 2024.