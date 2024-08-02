Heavy rain leads to flooding across Southeast Michigan

Tracking rain and storms NEXT Weather Forecast NEXT Weather Forecast (8/2/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain chances will continue for a while longer in Southeast Michigan.

After heavy rain and storms late Thursday into Friday, more flooding is possible, especially in Macomb County.

The Clinton River is slightly above flood stage.

There is a flood warning for Macomb County and Clinton Township as rain adds up in the Clinton River. The flood stage is 16 feet.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the river was at 16.4 feet.

The Clinton River is expected to drop below flood stage late on Friday. Rain chances will stick around through Friday afternoon.

By the weekend, the area of low pressure bringing the rain will move out of Southeast Michigan. Highs will be in the upper 80s with clearing skies for the weekend. Rain chances return next Tuesday with highs back in the 70s.