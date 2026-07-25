1 killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Oakland County, sheriff's office says

A 65-year-old man is dead and two women are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Oakland Township, Michigan, on Friday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Rochester Road, near Buell Road, around 5:48 a.m. Investigators said the man, from Rochester Hills, Michigan, was driving a 2022 Ford Escape northbound on Rochester Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2025 Subaru Outback in the southbound lane.

The sheriff's office is working to learn why the Ford crossed the centerline. Investigators say they "do not believe the crash was the result of a medical emergency."

According to officials, the man died at the scene. A 49-year-old Imlay City, Michigan, woman, who was driving the Subaru, and her passenger, a 56-year-old Almont, Michigan, woman, were taken to the hospital, where they were in critical condition on Friday.

The man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified of the incident, officials said.

As of Saturday, the investigation into the crash is ongoing.