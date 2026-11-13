Hazel Park woman wins $1 million Powerball runner-up prize

A Hazel Park woman won a runner-up $1 million prize from a recent Powerball drawing, the Michigan Lottery says.

Alisa Moore, 61, told lottery officials that she bought the ticket from a kiosk at the Kroger store on East 12 Mile Road in Royal Oak. As it turns out, she matched the five white balls – 08-31-32-42-48 – in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing

"The next day, I scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app to check it. When $1 million came up on my phone screen, I almost fell out of my chair! I scanned the ticket again, and then a third time because I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she said.

Moore recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her mortgage and then save the remainder.

The jackpot on the multi-state Powerball game rolls over until someone matches all five white balls and the red Powerball. The game has drawings three days a week. The $1 million prize is a runner-up to the jackpot.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 23, 2026.