Hazel Park junior high teacher sentenced for bomb threat

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 24, 2023

Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia. Hazel Park Police Department

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and two years probation for failing to report a bomb threat.

Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, was charged with a misdemeanor count of making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students.

According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day.

School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.

Jacobs allegedly displayed the note so other people would find it.