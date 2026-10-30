100 years ago, Harry Houdini died at Detroit's Grace Hospital on Halloween 1926

Harry Houdini finished his last show in Detroit in pain, collapsed afterward and died a week later at Grace Hospital. Oct. 31 marks 100 years since the famed magician and escape artist died on Halloween in 1926.

Houdini performed at the Garrick Theatre on Oct. 24, 1926, according to Michiganology.org. He opened with a few vanishing acts but began to show signs of pain. He collapsed after the first act and had a high fever. Historians say he finished the entire performance anyway, then collapsed again once it was over.

He was taken to Grace Hospital in Detroit, where doctors found he had appendicitis and peritonitis, an inflammation of the abdominal cavity wall. They removed his appendix, but poison from the ruptured organ was already in his system.

Houdini spent a week at the hospital before he died Sunday, Oct. 31, 1926.

(Original Caption) Portrait of famous escape artist Harry Houdini on diving board with ball and chain. Bettmann

Days earlier, on Oct. 22, Houdini was in Montreal when a McGill University student challenged the strength of his stomach muscles and his ability to take hard punches, historians note. The student punched Houdini before he could tighten his muscles.

Houdini went on to perform four more shows in Montreal, then traveled to Detroit by train for his last.

Neither Grace Hospital nor the Garrick Theatre is open today, though both are remembered for their ties to Houdini.