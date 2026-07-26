Harmful algal bloom found in southern Michigan lake, health officials warn

A harmful algal bloom has been detected in Michigan's Center Lake, the Jackson County Health Department said on Friday afternoon.

A bloom happens when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxic effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Human illnesses caused by harmful algal blooms are rare, though they can be debilitating or fatal, federal officials said.

According to Jackson County officials, a bloom can look like spilled paint, pea soup, floating scums, sheens, clumps or streaks. They urge people to keep themselves and their pets away from the water and shoreline, and to avoid swimming, jet skiing, boating, or fishing in impacted areas.

"Clear water well away from the bloom is safe to swim in," the county agency said in a Facebook post about the bloom in Center Lake.

Harmful algal blooms were reported at Lake Orion, Proud Lake and Walled Lake in Oakland County, Michigan, earlier this month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone who sees suspicious-looking algae in Michigan can report it to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy by completing a form on its website or by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9278.