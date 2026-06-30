Michigan mayor's 7-year-old nephew found dead in Menands, New York, authorities say

The nephew of Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alhabri was found dead in Menands, New York, according to authorities.

The Menands Police Department said on Tuesday that the circumstances surrounding 7-year-old Harbe Nagi's death are under investigation.

Police say Albany County 911 received a missing child report on Sunday in a Menands neighborhood. Police say the child, who was autistic and nonverbal, had visited the neighborhood before but did not reside there.

CBS affiliate WGRB in Albany reported that the child went missing from a graduation party and was found in a neighbor's pool, about two houses from where he went missing.

"The Menands Police Department extends its condolences to Harbe's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," police said.

Following news of the child's death, Alharbi posted on social media: "We are devastated to share that he has been found deceased. Thank you to everyone who helped in the search." Alharbi, who was first elected the mayor of Hamtramck in 2025, initially offered a $10,000 reward for the child's return.