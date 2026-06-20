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Livingston County community honoring America's 250th anniversary with time capsule

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Alysia Burgio
Alysia Burgio
Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.
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Alysia Burgio

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The community of Hamburg Township, Michigan, is commemorating America's 250th anniversary with a time capsule.

"We decided ya know what, we're going to take a snapshot in time of where Hamburg Township is," said Hamburg Township Supervisor Jason Negri. 

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CBS Detroit

According to Negri, there's no better way to do that than to bury the time capsule in front of Hamburg Township Hall.

"Everybody is contributing something so that in 25 years, when the board in 2051 decides it's time and they unearth the time capsule, they're going to be able to see what life was like at this point," he said.

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CBS Detroit

The monumental moment was part of a celebration Saturday for the country's milestone.

History books of Hamburg Township, pictures, drawings, maps and more items from folks in the community are inside the time capsule.

"It's history, right? And a lot of people think about history as something that happened such a long time ago. We don't think about the fact that we are making history right now," Negri said.

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CBS Detroit

The vessel, Negri says, is meant to honor the past, celebrate the present and leave a legacy for the future.

"If people walk out of here with a renewed sense of patriotism and pride in our nation, that's what we're looking for," he said.

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