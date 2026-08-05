What's next for Haley Stevens after Michigan U.S. Senate primary defeat?

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens' bid for the U.S. Senate is over, but at 43, her political career may not be.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stevens congratulated Abdul El-Sayed on winning the Democratic nomination. She says she's proud to support him as he takes on Republican Mike Rogers in November.

"Whatever he wants me to do, should he get the nomination. But I'm also going to be working with everyone who has voted in the Democratic primary and everyone who is going to go to the polls in November," said Stevens.

Stevens gave up a safe congressional seat to run for the Senate, meaning when her term ends in January, she'll be out of elected office. However, political analyst Michael Montgomery says a loss this close doesn't necessarily close the door on a comeback.

"Such a close near miss leaves her in a good position for a future run, not as good a place as if she had won the primary and had a near miss in November," said Montgomery.

Montgomery says Stevens could spend the next couple of years outside elected office — possibly working in government relations — before considering another run.

But her immediate role could be helping unite Democrats after a divisive primary.

"Whatever differences existed between Haley Stevens and Abdul, those are very small compared to the difference between Abdul and Mike Rogers," said Sen. Gary Peters, who is vacating the seat.

Stevens says she'll spend the rest of this election working to help Democrats win up and down the ballot. Her message about her own future is simple — writing, "Haley Stevens will always be here."

"She has potentially a very good political future ahead of her. She just needs to work systematically over the next two years to effect some manner of comeback," said Montgomery.

For now, Stevens says she'll help Democrats through November, while leaving the door open to what comes after.