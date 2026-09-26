Michigan State Police officers seize 174 handguns, bundles of suspected heroin during traffic stop

A semitruck driver was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday near Marshall, in which Michigan State Police officers seized 174 handguns and 167 kilograms of suspected heroin, according to the law enforcement agency.

The traffic stop happened on Interstate 69 around 2 p.m. Officials with the agency say the serial numbers on the guns, located with the suspected heroin in the vehicle, were "obliterated."

According to the agency, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dozens of guns and bundles of suspected heroin seized by the Michigan State Police during a traffic stop sit on a table. Michigan State Police

Marshall is around 36 miles east of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity is asked to email the Michigan State Police or call the agency's anonymous tip line at 269-982-8664.

People in Southwest Michigan seeking information about substance use treatment can call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 800-781-0353.