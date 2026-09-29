Greektown business owner says weekend fencing is keeping customers away

A longtime Greektown business owner is taking legal action, claiming weekend security measures are driving customers away and hurting his bottom line.

Ather Butris, owner of Athens Liquor, says his business has been a fixture in downtown Detroit for nearly 30 years. The store sells packaged alcohol, hot food, snacks and Detroit sports souvenirs.

Butris says business was already impacted by more than a year of nearby construction tied to Greektown's streetscape improvements. Now, he says fencing and security checkpoints set up during special events are creating new challenges for customers trying to access his store.

According to Butris, customers can enter Athens Liquor during event weekends, but once they make a purchase, they may have difficulty returning to the secured event area.

"I've been a business owner in the city of Detroit for almost 30 years," Butris said. "I pay my taxes just like everybody else. I have every single license that I require to do business here. Everything that I do is by the city and state code. I don't know why I'm being targeted like that."

Butris claims the impacts have been severe.

"I lost over 65% of my business for the last 15 months in the construction time," he said. "It was very, very bad. Very rough."

His attorney, Brandon Kastaw, says the lawsuit is not about opposing security measures but rather what he describes as unequal treatment.

"We're not asking for any sort of special treatment," Kastaw said. "We're asking for the same treatment that every other similarly situated business on that street is getting."

Kastaw also disputes the safety concerns cited for the barriers. He notes Athens Liquor sells sealed, packaged alcohol, while bars, restaurants and other establishments within the social district are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption in the social district.

"What makes my client's business different is we're actually selling sealed packaged alcohol," Kastaw said. "There are bars, restaurants, clubs and the casino selling alcoholic beverages for consumption."

The attorney argues the arrangement puts Athens Liquor at a disadvantage because customers who purchase food, drinks or other items from the store are unable to easily return to the secured event area.

"If you shop at his store for anything, you're not permitted back within the enclosed space," Kastaw said. "So how do you get back to your tailgate? How do you get back to your hotel?"

The lawsuit seeks damages for lost business and asks for changes to how the barriers are set up.

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership disputes claims that the barriers are targeting any specific business.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, the organization said:

"These measures are not directed at any individual business but are part of GNP's broader efforts to maintain a safe, accessible and welcoming district, particularly during periods of increased activity."

The organization says the barriers are used during special weekend events to support safety and security throughout the district. It also says it has not been formally served with the lawsuit.

As the case moves forward, Butris says he hopes the dispute can be resolved peacefully while allowing Athens Liquor to continue serving customers in Greektown.