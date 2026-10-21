Grand Rapids man sentenced for drug trafficking through U.S. mail

A Grand Rapids man was sentenced for his involvement in interstate drug trafficking through the U.S. mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan.

Cordairo Aqravian Lambert, 39, was sentenced by District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker to 20 years in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the district attorney's office.

According to the district attorney's office, investigations starting in July 2024 showed that Lambert had mailed a parcel containing over a half kilogram of cocaine from Arizona to Grand Rapids, seen on surveillance video.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Lambert frequently traveled to Arizona, often crossing the border into Mexico, in conjunction with the dates that other suspected drug parcels were sent, the district attorney's office says.

In July 2025, Lambert attempted to retrieve a parcel containing nearly two-thirds of a kilogram of cocaine from a residence in southeast Grand Rapids before local police attempted to arrest him, and he fled on foot and hid in a residential neighborhood before surrendering to police, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Lambert had previous felony drug trafficking and firearm convictions in both federal and state courts.

Evidence admitted at trial showed Lambert retrieving the parcel in July 2025 and fleeing police, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Michigan



"Lambert is a recidivist drug dealer who refused to take any responsibility for his crimes," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey. "The sentence he received should serve as a warning to career drug dealers and those importing drugs into our communities of the severe consequences for dealing drugs in West Michigan."

"We appreciate the work of the GRPD Vice Unit, along with our law enforcement partners, to focus on disrupting the flow of drugs into our area," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Joe Trigg. "Not only for the pain caused by drug addiction to individuals and families, but to stop the violence the drug trade frequently brings to our neighborhoods and the larger community."