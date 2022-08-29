Grand Rapids facility set to help manufacture monkeypox vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grand Rapids-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is set to help with the production of a vaccine to prevent monkeypox and smallpox.

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) approved the first U.S.-based fill and finish manufacturing of Jynneos at Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM).

"GRAM is proud of its substantial experience in supporting public health emergencies. We were on the front line working with the U.S. Government to accelerate the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines. Our expert team members have the experience and knowledge from supporting Operation Warp Speed, and we are confident in accelerating the technical transfer of the monkeypox vaccine and ramping up production, just as we did in 2020," said GRAM president and CEO Tom Ross. "Importantly, with our recent expansion, GRAM can continue to focus on our core business of supporting clinical and commercial biotherapeutics while managing the vaccine production."

On Aug. 18, the company entered an agreement with Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic, the maker of Jynneos. That agreement received support from HHS and the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

"We continue to build on our efforts to secure and make safe and effective vaccines readily available," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This new agreement solidifies a domestic manufacturing capability that will bring us more vaccine sooner to end this outbreak."

Officials say vaccine production at the facility is expected to begin later this year.