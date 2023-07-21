Gov. Whitmer signs education budget: Here's a look at the response from both sides of the aisle

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a historically large education budget earlier this week.

The $24 billion budget was lauded by Democrats as long-awaited and condemned by Republicans who feel it includes wasteful spending.

"We have the biggest and best school budget that Michigan has ever seen. And our schools will be able to really implement robust programs to support our students in many, many ways starting this fall," said State Sen. Darrin Camilleri.

The budget increased per-student funding from $9,150 to $9,608 and includes $160 million in funding for universal breakfast and lunch for students, and expands eligibility for the state's pre-K program.

"We also spent significant resources on helping our most vulnerable students in at-risk situations, those in poverty with a brand new opportunity index," said Camilleri. "So this is a sliding scale that we will be sending more resources to students who need it most."

Republicans in the legislature voiced their concern with the historic spending during every step of the budget process.

State Rep. Andrew Beeler tells CBS News Detroit, "In a word, wasteful. Another word would be irresponsible," he said.

Republicans call out this year's budget as pork or needlessly wasteful.

"Budgets are always a question of priorities, and there's a lot of different things that you could spend money on," Beeler said. "But, I think if you asked, you know, certainly me, and most Michiganders, would you rather spend $125 million on electric school buses or increase the per pupil allotment by $83, I think they'd increase the per pupil allotment by $83 to get that money right into the classroom."

Beeler said that the root of his concern is that down the line if the majority in the legislature shifts, they will be looking at either raising taxes, which he's not comfortable with, or cutting programs.